ED has become a political weapon, says AAP; the noose is tightening around CM: BJP

March 20, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of becoming a “political weapon” a day after the probe agency said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, along with others, had “conspired with the top leaders of AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia”, to get “favours in the Delhi excise policy formulation and implementation”.

The case pertains to allegations of irregularities in formulating and implementing the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

Two senior AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — are in judicial custody in connection with the case.

On March 15, the ED arrested Ms. Kavitha in the same case, alleging that she played a “key role” in lobbying for a “south group” of liquor manufacturers to get licence in Delhi.

In a press statement on Monday, the agency said, “In exchange for these favours, she was involved in paying ₹100 crore to the leaders of AAP.”

‘They’re after the chief’

Attacking the ED, AAP said the ₹100-crore kickback claim had been dismissed by the Supreme Court last year while hearing Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea and that the agency aimed to stop Mr. Kejriwal, the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, from campaigning in the Lok Sabha election.

“Political parties issue press releases. Why did the ED issue a political press release? This means that ED has become a political weapon. The BJP is scared of only one political leader — Arvind Kejriwal,” senior AAP leader and Finance Minister Atishi said.

The Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that in connection with the liquor ‘scam’, raids have been conducted at over 500 locations, testimonies of over 1,000 people have been recorded, and over 50,000 documents were included in the ED’s chargesheet.

“However, despite this extensive investigation, the ED has not been able to produce any evidence of illegal funds, illegal assets, or benami properties. Only baseless allegations continue to be made in this case,” he added.

‘AAP frustrated’

Reacting to the AAP’s statement, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The noose of law is tightening around Mr. Kejriwal. The frustrated AAP leaders have forgotten that investigative agencies release press statements on the crucial developments of every high-profile case.”

“The manner in which the entire AAP leadership is creating a stir over Kejriwal’s possible arrest, it is evident that he is corrupt and his imprisonment is certain,” he added.