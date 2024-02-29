GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court extends protection to BRS leader Kavitha from coercive action by ED

The ED had issued summons to the BRS leader on February 21 seeking her presence on February 26. However, Ms. Kavitha did not appear before the probe agency.

February 29, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - New Delhi’

PTI
K. Kavitha

K. Kavitha

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, extended till March 13 the protection it had granted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha from any coercive action in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal extended the operation of its earlier order and said the matter will now be taken up for further hearing on March 13.

The ED had issued summons to the BRS leader on February 21 seeking her presence on February 26. However, Ms. Kavitha did not appear before the probe agency.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Kavitha was a part of liquor cartel ‘The South Group’ which paid kickback of ₹100 crore to Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in return for favours under the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

The top court had on February 5 extended the protection to Ms. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

She approached the apex court with an application seeking directions to restrain the Enforcement Directorate from calling her by way of a notice or summons under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the pendency of her petition.

Related Topics

money laundering / Telangana / justice and rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.