RS passes four Bills, including data protection Bill, in Opposition’s absence

August 09, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill. The four Bills were discussed and passed after the Opposition walked out demanding a discussion on Manipur violence. The House was disrupted briefly on the issue before the Opposition’s decision to walk out.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, which was first taken up, was to add two synonyms for the Mahar community in Chhattisgarh to the State’s list of Scheduled Castes. The Bill adds “Mahara” and “Mahra” as synonyms of the Mahar community. “The proposed legislation will help expand the benefits of government schemes and benefits meant for Scheduled Castes in the State to around two lakh more people,” Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, was passed in 40 minutes. Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said the Bill was historic and said the Centre was ready for constructive inputs from the Opposition too on the Bill.

Amendments not considered

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was piloted by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He criticised the absence of the Opposition and said no opposition leader or member was concerned over the rights of the citizens. Amendments moved by Opposition members were not considered in their absence.

The Upper House also passed the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, moved by Parshottam Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The Bill, according to the Centre, provides for broadbasing “coastal aquaculture” to comprehensively cover all activities of coastal aquaculture under the purview of the law and to remove the ambiguity existing in the Principal Act between the farm and other verticals of coastal aquaculture. “This is likely to ensure that no coastal aquaculture activity is left out of the ambit of the Act and operate in an environmentally hazardous manner,” the Ministry said.