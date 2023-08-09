HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

Most MPs of the Opposition staged a walkout

August 09, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi between the old and new Parliament House buildings in New Delhi. File

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi between the old and new Parliament House buildings in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, after most Opposition MPs staged a walkout. The Bill was supported by Members of Parliament from the NDA, the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress Party.

Also read: Explained | What is the Data Protection Bill of 2023?

The Bill sets out norms for data processing digitally for firms, creates an adjudicatory mechanism for resolving disputes, and provides for the creation of a Data Protection Board of India. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that these provisions would be put into motion over the coming six to ten months, although it may happen faster than that.

ALSO READ
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 passes in Lok Sabha; govt. shrugs off exemptions

The Bill has been criticised for the breadth of exemptions it gives the Union government — all instrumentalities of the State are largely exempted from requirements, raising surveillance fears. Private industry players have praised the Bill for reducing stringent requirements on firms that were present in earlier drafts.

BJD MP Amar Patnaik largely supported the Bill, but pointed out that it did not refer to “informational privacy”, a term he said was prominently featured in the 2017 K.S. Puttaswamy vs Union of India Supreme Court judgement that prompted the drafting of a data protection legislation.

“The Bill, instead of protecting the right to privacy of Indian citizens, prioritises putting into place a regime that facilitates the processing of personal data by state and private actors,” the Internet Freedom Foundation said in a statement shortly after its passing. “We are disappointed with the version of the Bill that may ultimately become India’s data protection legislation.”

ALSO READ
Falling short: On the Digital Data Protection Bill, 2023

YSRCP MP S. Niranjan Reddy said, “The power which has been granted of exempting the government [from the Bill’s provisions] is a little sweeping.” He said that there was potential for misuse. He welcomed Mr. Vaishnaw’s reassurance that “no part of the Puttaswamy ruling or the right to privacy as a fundamental right will be breached.”

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / parliament / personal data collection / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.