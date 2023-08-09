With only two sessions remaining, Manipur debate in the Rajya Sabha is lost in a maze of rules

August 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - New Delhi

With just two sittings remaining in the monsoon session of Parliament, the debate on Manipur is unlikely to be held in the Rajya Sabha, with the two sides sticking to their respective positions. Both sides claim that they want the subject to be debated but have differed on the rule under which it can be taken up. The government, according to sources, will still try to push through a debate on Friday, the last day of the session.

The debate is lost in the complicated maze of parliamentary rules. The Opposition’s original demand was to hold the debate under Rule 267, which requires suspending the day’s business and stipulates the Prime Minister’s presence in the House as non-negotiable. The government insisted on a debate under Rule 176, which entails a short duration discussion.

Also read: Explained | Why is the Opposition insisting on a debate about Manipur under Rule 267?

On August 3, the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi walked up to the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s room to broker a truce. At the meeting, where all floor leaders of all the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping parties were present, a “middle path” was offered to have a debate under a “mutually negotiated” resolution under Rule 167 to debate the issue. But this “middle path” too was abandoned on the question of choice of dates and the resolution was not drafted.

Sources said that on Friday. the debate will begin under Rule 176 as it had first proposed, with Home Minister Amit Shah replying to it. Mr. Shah has already said on the floor of Upper House that he is tied up in the Lok Sabha with the Opposition sponsored no-confidence motion and will be available only on Friday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) floor leader Derek O’ Brien said the Opposition is prepared for the debate but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence is still non-negotiable.

“The government is responsible for the logjam. The Prime Minister has stayed out of the Parliament since July 20 till today and he is not going to come to Rajya Sabha for the next two days. It is a pathetic state of affairs if we have to force and drag him to come to Lok Sabha by moving a no-confidence motion,” Mr. O’ Brien said.

“We are ready for a debate, even if the Prime Minster just lays a statement and the Home Minister can later reply to the debate,” he added.