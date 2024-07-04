The United Kingdom will hold a parliamentary election on July 4 which opinion polls indicate will hand power to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and end 14 years of Conservative Party-led government. Britain’s political leaders made a final frantic push for votes on Wednesday on the last day of an election campaign expected to return a Labour government after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he was still “fighting hard” despite one of his closest allies conceding that the Tories were heading for an “extraordinary landslide” defeat on Thursday.

Polls overwhelmingly predict that Labour will win its first general election since 2005 making Mr. Starmer the party’s first prime minister since Gordon Brown left office in 2010. That outcome would see Britain swing leftwards back to the centre ground after almost a decade and a half of right-wing Conservative governments, dominated first by austerity, then Brexit and a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr. Sunak sought to hammer home his oft-repeated warnings that a Labour government would mean tax rises and weaker national security- jibes that Labour has branded a desperate attempt to cling to power. The Tories also stepped up their warnings to voters to stop the prospect of Labour winning a “supermajority”, which Labour fears is intended to hit turnout.