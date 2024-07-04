GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.K. General Election 2024: U.K. to go to polls; future of PM Rishi Sunak hangs in balance

Experts and polling data predict Britain’s opposition Labour Party is on track to win the largest majority of any party in modern history on July 4, 2024

Updated - July 04, 2024 10:03 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 10:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gestures during his final rally at Romsey Rugby Football Club as part of a Conservative general election campaign event in Hampshire, England, Wednesday July 3, 2024.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gestures during his final rally at Romsey Rugby Football Club as part of a Conservative general election campaign event in Hampshire, England, Wednesday July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The United Kingdom will hold a parliamentary election on July 4 which opinion polls indicate will hand power to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and end 14 years of Conservative Party-led government. Britain’s political leaders made a final frantic push for votes on Wednesday on the last day of an election campaign expected to return a Labour government after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Also Read: U.K. Labour tipped for historic election win in polls; Sunak predicted to lose seat

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he was still “fighting hard” despite one of his closest allies conceding that the Tories were heading for an “extraordinary landslide” defeat on Thursday.

Polls overwhelmingly predict that Labour will win its first general election since 2005 making Mr. Starmer the party’s first prime minister since Gordon Brown left office in 2010. That outcome would see Britain swing leftwards back to the centre ground after almost a decade and a half of right-wing Conservative governments, dominated first by austerity, then Brexit and a cost-of-living crisis.

Also Read : U.K. election set to deliver more diverse Parliament, high number of British Indian MPs

Mr. Sunak sought to hammer home his oft-repeated warnings that a Labour government would mean tax rises and weaker national security- jibes that Labour has branded a desperate attempt to cling to power. The Tories also stepped up their warnings to voters to stop the prospect of Labour winning a “supermajority”, which Labour fears is intended to hit turnout.

  July 04, 2024 10:03
    U.K. election set to deliver more diverse Parliament, high number of British Indian MPs

    The U.K. general election is expected to deliver the most diverse Parliament in the country’s history, including in the number of parliamentarians of Indian heritage likely to be elected from across the nation.

    According to an analysis by the British Future think tank, the Labour Party is set to have by far the largest number of ethnic minority MPs if the party wins an overall majority and even more in a landslide scenario.

    With around 14% of MPs coming from an ethnic minority background this time, the analysis finds that the new Parliament will be closer than ever to reflecting the diversity of the British electorate.

    Click here to read more.

  July 04, 2024 10:02
    U.K. to go to polls; future of PM Rishi Sunak hangs in balance

    The future of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party hangs in the balance as the U.K. goes to the polls today.

    Around 46.5 million Britons are eligible to vote in the election. The electorate votes for members of Parliament across 650 constituencies – with 326 required for a majority in the first past the post system. - PTI

United Kingdom

