Google Pixel 9 may come with a screenshot feature similar to Microsoft’s Recall

Unlike Microsoft Recall, which can automatically capture everything done on a device, Google’s version of the feature would allow users to enable or disable AI processing of screenshots based on user preferences.

Published - July 04, 2024 09:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is working on a ‘Pixel Screenshots’ feature that can save and process details in screenshots.

FILE PHOTO: Google is working on a ‘Pixel Screenshots’ feature that can save and process details in screenshots. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is working on a ‘Pixel Screenshots’ feature that can save and process details in screenshots, so that users can come back to them, according to a report by Android Authority. 

This feature appears to be similar to Microsoft’s controversial Recall tool. Microsoft has pushed back the release of Recall after security experts and execs internally raised alarms. 

Google Pixel 8a Review | A compact AI driver for Pixel fans but pricing exceeds practicality

Google’s version of the feature would allow users to enable or disable AI processing of screenshots based on user preference, unlike Microsoft’s Recall, which could automatically capture everything done on a device. 

The report said that screenshots on Pixel can be summarised to answer questions based on the information in the image. Google may save metadata, like links, app names, and the date and time the screenshot was taken to make them easily searchable. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Other Google AI features expected in the Pixel 9 series are the Gemini chatbot and “Add Me” feature, which will help ensure that everyone appears in a group photo. Additionally, there could be a creative-assistant feature called Studio for images and stickers, according to the report. 

The Pixel 9 launch could happen at a hardware event for the company to be held on August 13th.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

