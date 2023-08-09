HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | Congress calls meeting of Lok Sabha MPs in party’s parliamentary office

Day 1 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi Government saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur

August 09, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament House, in New Delhi on August 8.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament House, in New Delhi on August 8. | Photo Credit: ANI

With the high-stakes Delhi Services Bill out of the way and only three sittings left before the Monsoon Session ends, Opposition and Treasury benches on August 8 locked horns in both Houses over a range of issues. The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama over the motion to suspend TMC MP Derek O’Brien for unruly behaviour with the Chairman first announcing that the MP had to leave the House, but later said the motion to suspend him was not put to vote and hence he could continue to attend the proceedings. Meanwhile, an intense debate went underway in the Lok Sabha on the INDIA Opposition bloc’s no-confidence motion against the government.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy day as the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government, opened by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, saw heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches over Manipur and other issues of governance and economy. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected was utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha discussed and passed four Bills on August 8 in the absence of Opposition members, who walked out over the Manipur violence. In the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha has passed about a dozen Bills without contributions from the Opposition side as it boycotted the proceedings raising the Manipur crisis, except during the debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which was passed on Monday.

Track latest updates here:

  • August 09, 2023 09:21
    Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in party’s parliamentary office

    The Congress party has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party’s parliamentary office at 10:30 a.m. on August 9. Congress has accused the government of creating a great divide in Manipur.

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the debate on Tuesday said the Opposition was compelled to move the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vow of silence” on Manipur.

    “We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. INDIA bloc has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice,” Mr. Gogoi said.

    ANI

  • August 09, 2023 09:17
    No-confidence motion a sign of mistrust within INDIA bloc: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda leave after the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament Library Building, Parliament House in New Delhi on August 8.

    On a day when the Lok Sabha began the debate on a ​no-confidence motion​ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, he told BJP MPs that the motion was more a reflection of mutual distrust among the ​Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance​ (INDIA) bloc parties, a heuristic device to see who was with them and who was not.

    Read here

  • August 09, 2023 09:14
    Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house after reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his ​disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored​ following a directive of the Supreme Court, officials said on August 8.

    Read here

  • August 09, 2023 09:14
    Parliament proceedings | Women occupy Chair, secretariat table for a brief period in the Rajya Sabha

    The Rajya Sabha witnessed a special moment for a brief period on August 8 when the chair and the secretariat table were all managed by women and a woman MP was speaking in the House.

    ​​Read here​​

  • August 09, 2023 09:13
    With the Delhi Services Bill out of the way, Opposition and government in no-holds barred battle in the Rajya Sabha

    With the ​Delhi Services Bill out of the way​, it was a no-holds barred battle in the Upper House on August 8. Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar first announced ​Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’ Brien’s suspension for disregarding his directions​, but later dropped the matter altogether. This kept the House engaged for the best part of the pre-lunch session. The Opposition also submitted a notice to move a ​privilege motion against the Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal​, for calling them (the Opposition) “traitors”.

    Read here

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / parliament / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / national politics / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.