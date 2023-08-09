Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | Congress calls meeting of Lok Sabha MPs in party’s parliamentary office

Day 1 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi Government saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur

August 09, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

With the high-stakes Delhi Services Bill out of the way and only three sittings left before the Monsoon Session ends, Opposition and Treasury benches on August 8 locked horns in both Houses over a range of issues. The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama over the motion to suspend TMC MP Derek O’Brien for unruly behaviour with the Chairman first announcing that the MP had to leave the House, but later said the motion to suspend him was not put to vote and hence he could continue to attend the proceedings. Meanwhile, an intense debate went underway in the Lok Sabha on the INDIA Opposition bloc’s no-confidence motion against the government.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy day as the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government, opened by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, saw heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches over Manipur and other issues of governance and economy. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected was utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha discussed and passed four Bills on August 8 in the absence of Opposition members, who walked out over the Manipur violence. In the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha has passed about a dozen Bills without contributions from the Opposition side as it boycotted the proceedings raising the Manipur crisis, except during the debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which was passed on Monday.

Track latest updates here: