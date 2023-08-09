The Congress party has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party’s parliamentary office at 10:30 a.m. on August 9. Congress has accused the government of creating a great divide in Manipur.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the debate on Tuesday said the Opposition was compelled to move the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vow of silence” on Manipur.
“We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. INDIA bloc has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice,” Mr. Gogoi said.
