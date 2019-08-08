National

Revoking of Article 370 | Don’t agree with blanket condemnation of Modi govt’s move, says Karan Singh

The veteran Congress leader says political dialogue must continue in Kashmir

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the Centre’s move on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out what he called were its several positives. Dr. Singh, son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed the union territory status for Ladakh and said political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue.

In a statement issues here, the Congress leader said he supported the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A as the issue of gender-discrimination needed to be addressed.

He, however, said two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir— the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference —should not be termed “anti-national”.

Meanwhile, with open division coming to the fore at the Congress Working Committee meeting on revocation of Article 370 on Tuesday, a meeting of a larger group has been called on Friday to reinforce the party’s ideological stand on Kashmir.

The CWC meeting on Tuesday night saw a heated debate between the old guard and the young leaders. Two CWC members, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Deepender Hooda, had already articulated their view supporting the revocation of Article 370.

