Revoking of Article 370 | Don’t agree with blanket condemnation of Modi govt’s move, says Karan Singh

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the Centre’s move on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out what he called were its several positives. Dr. Singh, son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed the union territory status for Ladakh and said political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue.
In a statement issues here, the Congress leader said he supported the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A as the issue of gender-discrimination needed to be addressed.
He, however, said two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir— the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference —should not be termed “anti-national”.
Meanwhile, with open division coming to the fore at the Congress Working Committee meeting on revocation of Article 370 on Tuesday, a meeting of a larger group has been called on Friday to reinforce the party’s ideological stand on Kashmir.
The CWC meeting on Tuesday night saw a heated debate between the old guard and the young leaders. Two CWC members, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Deepender Hooda, had already articulated their view supporting the revocation of Article 370.
