Jammu & Kashmir: From a State with autonomy to two Union Territories

President declares abrogation of provisions of Article 370

President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind.   | Photo Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind declared the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, August 7.

The move came after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 370 read with clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from the 6th August, 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative...,” an official notification said.

