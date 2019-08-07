Maldives says Article 370 an internal matter for India

The Maldives has said that India's decision to amend Article 370 and bifurcate the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories is an internal matter for the country, adding that every nation has the right to amend their laws as required.
India revoked provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and decided that the State be split into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
“The Maldives considers the decision taken by the Government of India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter,” the Maldives government said.
“We believe that it is the right of every sovereign nation to amend their laws as required,” it said in a statement.
