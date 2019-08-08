Malala Yousafzai urges peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai put up a statement on Twitter on August 8, urging peaceful resolution of the "seven decade-old conflict in Kashmir".

Her tweet comes in the wake of the revoking of provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young," she wrote in the statement.

Stating that the children of Kashmir have grown up amidst violence, she wrote, "There is no need for us to continue to suffer and hurt each other".

"Today I am worried about the safety of the Kashmiri children and women, the most vulnerable to violence and the most likely to suffer losses in conflict," Ms. Yousafzai added.

She urged all south Asians, the international community and authorities concerned to respond to the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Whatever disagreements we may have, we must always defend human rights, prioritise the safety of children and women," she added in her statement.

Ms. Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her championing of children's right to education.