French President Macron reaches Jaipur ahead of Republic Day celebrations

January 25, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Jaipur

French president Emmanuel Macron arrived in Jaipur, where he will spend several hours savouring the sites before engaging in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening India France ties.

Mr. Macron, who is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26, will spend several hours in Jaipur visiting iconic sites, including the hilltop Amber Palace nearby, and participating in a roadshow with Mr. Modi.

The two leaders will hold official talks at Rambagh Palace hotel in the evening.

The French delegation was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the airport.

Mr. Macron is scheduled to visit Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal.

It will also be Mr. Modi’s first visit to Rajasthan after the recent Assembly polls, in which his Bharatiya Janata Party ousted the Congress government in the state.

Also read: Why Republic Day is celebrated

The Macron-Modi roadshow will will begin from Jantar Mantar and end at Hawa Mahal. According to details made available by officials earlier, the French leader is also expected to do some shopping in that touristy area.

There is no official word on it, but a trader, who runs the Sahu teashop, said the leaders will stop for a cup of his masala tea.

Cutouts and hoardings were put up at several locations in Jaipur around the sites Mr. Modi and Mr. Macron were set to visit.

Security has been tightened in the city and some traffic diversions put in place.