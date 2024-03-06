GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rameshwaram Cafe blast | NIA announces ₹10 lakh reward for information on prime suspect

At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1

March 06, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Suspect of the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru seen on CCTV footage. Photo: Handout

Suspect of the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru seen on CCTV footage. Photo: Handout

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 6 announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information about the suspected bomber in the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.

On its official X (formerly twitter) handle, the NIA posted a picture of the suspected bomber wearing a cap, mask and glasses while entering the cafe. The agency shared phone numbers and emails where people can send information about the unidentified person, who has emerged as a prime suspect.

Also read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast | ‘Is it not failure of NIA, IB, RAW?’: CM Siddaramaiah

The NIA assured that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

The probe into the blast at the cafe was handed over to the NIA earlier this week. At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The NIA is a specialised probe agency to investigate terror related cases. The agency was created in 2008 following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / explosion / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.