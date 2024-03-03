Accused in the Spanish woman gangrape case sent to jail after being produced in court

March 03, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Patna

Three persons arrested in the gangrape of a Spanish woman were produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court on Sunday. Afterward, all three were sent to jail.

“The remaining four criminals have been identified and we have got their details. Soon, they will be arrested. We are also trying to give compensation to the woman. According to the rules, there is compensation of ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, but we will ensure that she gets the maximum compensation. We also appeal to the court for a speedy trial,” Dumka Superintendent of Police Kherwar said on Sunday evening.

Forensic and CID teams from Ranchi inspected the spot of the assault and collected evidence on Sunday. The couple’s statements have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The woman was gangraped in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Friday night under Hansdiha Police Station limits, when she was travelling to Nepal from West Bengal. The woman and her husband were on a tour of India by motorcycle, and the incident took place when they were resting in a tent in a deserted area in Kurmahat village. Seven youths passing via the area stopped at the tent, assaulted the couple and gangraped the 28-year-old woman. They also beat up the couple and stole ₹10,000.

Mamta Kumari, Member, National Women for Commission (NCW), met the victim. She termed the incident unfortunate and blamed the State government for the deteriorating law and order in the State.

“I met the couple at the district guest house and saw scratches on their faces. She told me that they were beaten up by a helmet and seven people gangraped her. I want to know why the police did not provide any security, as being a foreigner. When they were passing through Dumka, what was the vigilance, government and police team doing? We have taken this case suo motu and the Women Commission (NCW) is not going to tolerate this, and we have given the ultimatum that the remaining four [accused] should also be arrested as soon as possible. This government is insensitive towards women. Strict action should be taken against the people responsible for this,” Ms. Kumari said in Dumka.

On Saturday, the Opposition BJP had slammed the ruling government, calling the incident an utter failure of law and order in the State. They also demanded the removal of the Dumka SP, and strict action against the people involved in the crime.