Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast | ‘Is it not failure of NIA, IB, RAW?’ asks CM Siddaramaiah

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government had taken the incident seriously and the investigation had been handed over to the special crime branch

March 03, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe blast site, in Bengaluru, on March 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Taking exception to BJP leaders’ comments on the explosion in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked if it was not the failure of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Answering a question during an interaction with presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on March 3, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government had taken the incident seriously. The investigation had been handed over to the special crime branch (CCB). “Nobody should do politics over the incident. Who was in power when a blast occurred in Mangaluru? Who was in power when there was a blast near the BJP office in Malleshwaram? There were four such blasts during the BJP rule,” he said. “‘Is it not failure of NIA, IB, RAW?” he said, adding “Under whose control are these agencies?” .

Asked if the investigation would be handed over to the NIA, the CM said the State Government handed over the case to the CCB. They had begun the investigation. “If handing over to NIA is necessary, we will see,” he said.

Regarding the increase in KFD cases in Chikkamagaluru, the CM said he would discuss the issue with the Minister for Health and senior officers of the department.

The CM visited Chikkamagaluru to address a meeting of beneficiaries of the government’s guarantee schemes and attend the marriage of MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda’s daughter.

