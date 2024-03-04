March 04, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Finance Minister Atishi, while presenting the budget for the financial year 2024-25 spoke about how Delhi has changed in the last 10 years under the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government.

The focus of the budget going into an election year is Ram Rajya. Atishi said in Ram Rajya it is said that there was no poverty. Arvind Kejriwal’s government aspires to remove poverty through education, access to health and several other measures.

In her maiden budget speech, she proposed an allocation of ₹16,396 crore for the education sector.

Follow live updates here: