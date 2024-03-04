GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Budget Live updates | AAP Govt presents FY25 Budget with ₹76,000 crore outlay

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the State Assembly and said the government is trying to realise the dream of Ram Rajya

March 04, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Atishi, while presenting the budget for the financial year 2024-25 spoke about how Delhi has changed in the last 10 years under the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government.

The focus of the budget going into an election year is Ram Rajya. Atishi said in Ram Rajya it is said that there was no poverty. Arvind Kejriwal’s government aspires to remove poverty through education, access to health and several other measures.

In her maiden budget speech, she proposed an allocation of ₹16,396 crore for the education sector.

Follow live updates here:

  • March 04, 2024 12:44
    Delhi to have over 10,000 public transport buses including 80% e-buses by 2025: Finance Minister Atishi
  • March 04, 2024 12:36
    Delhi govt allocates ₹16,396 crore to education sector

    Delhi Finance Minister announces ₹15 crore allocation to promote entrepreneurship among college students with the Business Blasters Senior programme as a measure to fight unemployment.

  • March 04, 2024 12:31
    Atishi presents maiden budget

    “Just as Lord Ram had to face many hardships in his 14 years of vanvas, Kejriwal has also had to face many hardships in the past 9 years with constant roadblocks being created by the Central government. However, he has managed to deliver on every promise. “The journey is far from over but we have made important strides in the first decade and are announcing further measures to achieve Ram Rajya,” Delhi Finance Minister Atishi says

  • March 04, 2024 12:19
    Education a priority for our government: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

    Delhi Finance Minister said that Education has been the priority of our government, adding ₹16,396 crore outlay for education.

    “Today the children of labourers are going to become managing directors. 2,121 children studying in Kejriwal government schools have passed the JEE and NEET examinations. Education has been the priority of our government. In 2015 we doubled the education budget. We spend 1/4th of our expenditure on education only...For this year we are making a provision of ₹16,396 crore for education...” said Delhi Minister Atishi.

    ANI

  • March 04, 2024 12:13
    Delhi govt allocates ₹8,685 crore for health sector in FY25 budget
  • March 04, 2024 12:12
    Finance Minister Atishi announces Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna

    Finance Minister Atishi announced Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna under which all women above the age of 18 will get ₹1000 a month. 

    “Whether is a college student wanting to buy books or a woman wanting to watch a movie. She will not have to ask anyone for money,” Atishi says while announcing the new scheme

  • March 04, 2024 12:02
    Finance Minister Atishi presents her maiden Delhi Budget

    The focus of the budget going into an election year is Ram Rajya. 

    Atishi says in Ram Rajya it is said that there was no poverty. Arvind Kejriwal’s government aspires to remove poverty through education, access to health and several other measures, she says

