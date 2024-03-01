The Rameshwaram Cafe: One of Bengaluru’s most popular eateries  

March 01, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Before the explosion on Friday, The Rameshwaram Cafe was only in the news for its piping hot ghee pudi idlis and dosa which they served across their four branches in Bengaluru. Established in 2021, the quick service restaurant soon went viral across social media platforms for its delicacies and became a late-night hangout spot, even for families, thanks to its functioning hours from 6.30 a.m to 1 a.m.

The restaurant, which was founded by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao to make authentic South Indian food accessible beyond Bengaluru, has also been frequented by celebrities from across the country.

Speaking about Friday’s incident with The Hindu, Ms. Rao, said, “It is very clear that the blast has not happened because of any cylinder or any other kitchen-related equipment as none of it was near the blast site. All our equipment is at the back of the restaurant. There is only a handwash area with a sink, dustbin, and a stand to collect plates. Some people told us that someone came and kept a bag there and left, and the blast happened after that. We have found a bag that exploded at the spot.”

She also said that three of the staff members were injured in the incident, but the doctors had confirmed that they were out of danger.