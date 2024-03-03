GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic advisory issued in view of PM Modi’s visit to Chennai

March 03, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending a public meeting ‘Thamarai Maanadu’ to be held at YMCA, Chennai.

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an advisory that traffic congestion may occur on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the city to participate in a public meeting ‘Thamarai Maanadu’ to be held at YMCA, Nandanam, at 5 p.m. 

The police said political party leaders and party people were expected to attend the meeting. Road users are cautioned that traffic slowdown is likely to occur during the Prime Minister’s visit to Chennai on the roads surrounding the public meeting venue, from Anna Salai, YMCA, Nandanam to Anna flyover between 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The advisory said mild traffic congestion is likely to occur on the surrounding roads especially from Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET junction and 100-feet road. Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journey to avoid these roads and take an alternative route to reach their destination.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on the following  roads from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. intermittently: Madhya Kailash to Halda junction, Indira Gandhi Road, Pallavaram, to Kathipara junction, Mount Poonamallee Road Ramapuram to Kathipara junction, Ashok Pillar to Kathipara junction, Vijayanagar junction to Concord junction (Guindy), Anna Statue to Anna Salai (Mount Road) Teynampet, Nandanam Gandhi Mandapam Road.

