ISRO shares satellite image of Ram Temple 

January 21, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared a glimpse of how the temple looks from space. The space agency’s Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has processed an image taken on December 16, 2023 from Cartosat, an Indian remote sensing satellite, which was shared by ISRO.

Apart from the temple, the image also shows the Sarayu river, Dashrath Mahal, and the Ayodhya Railway Station.

Cartosat satellites are part of a series of Earth observation satellites launched by ISRO in the past two decades. NRSC is one of the primary ISRO centres, with a mandate for the establishment of ground stations for receiving satellite data, generation of data products, dissemination to the users, development of techniques for remote sensing applications including disaster management support, geospatial services for good governance, and capacity building for professionals, faculty, and students.