GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO shares satellite image of Ram Temple 

Apart from the temple, the image also shows the Sarayu river, Dashrath Mahal, and the Ayodhya Railway Station

January 21, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Satellite image dated December 16, 2023, of Ayodhya’s Ram temple, ahead of the consecration ceremony.

Satellite image dated December 16, 2023, of Ayodhya’s Ram temple, ahead of the consecration ceremony. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared a glimpse of how the temple looks from space. The space agency’s Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has processed an image taken on December 16, 2023 from Cartosat, an Indian remote sensing satellite, which was shared by ISRO.

ALSO READ
Ram Temple consecration | Here are the States that have declared a holiday on January 22

Apart from the temple, the image also shows the Sarayu river, Dashrath Mahal, and the Ayodhya Railway Station.

Cartosat satellites are part of a series of Earth observation satellites launched by ISRO in the past two decades. NRSC is one of the primary ISRO centres, with a mandate for the establishment of ground stations for receiving satellite data, generation of data products, dissemination to the users, development of techniques for remote sensing applications including disaster management support, geospatial services for good governance, and capacity building for professionals, faculty, and students.

Related Topics

ISRO / Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.