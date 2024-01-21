GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram temple consecration | President Droupadi Murmu writes to PM ahead of inauguration

The temple, President Murmu said, will bring closer to people the universal values that Lord Rama represents such as courage, compassion and constant focus on duty.

January 21, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair
President Droupadi Murmu was given an invitation to the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony by Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar and RSS leader Ram Lal.

President Droupadi Murmu was given an invitation to the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony by Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar and RSS leader Ram Lal. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the eve of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, President Droupadi Murmu, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the celebratory atmosphere across the country was an “uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India”.

ALSO READ
Temples across U.S. gear up for Ram Mandir festivities

The President applauded Mr. Modi’s 11-day anushthan and said, “As you prepare yourself to go for the Pran Prathistha of Prabhu Shri Ram’s Murti at the new temple at his birthplace, Ayodhya Dham, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts.”

The temple would bring closer to people the universal values that Lord Rama represents such as courage, compassion, and constant focus on duty, she said.

“The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram at Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of new cycle in resurgence of our nation,” the President wrote. 

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.