  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

Ram temple consecration | Multi-layer security cover in Ayodhya ahead of ceremony

To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale.

January 21, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Ayodhya (UP)

PTI
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard on a road ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, on January 21, 2024

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard on a road ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, on January 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, with 10,000 CCTVs keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue.

From Dharampath and Rampath in Ayodhya, which are witnessing a huge influx of devotees, to bylanes of the Hanumangarhi area and Asharfi Bhavan road, policemen can be seen patrolling the streets.

Policemen of the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had also conducted patrolling in Ayodhya on January 20.

Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to it can be spotted virtually at every prominent crossing in the city, as policemen use them to regulate traffic especially during VVIP movements.

Ayodhya: Stunning pictures of Ram Mandir released ahead of Pran Pratishtha | Video Credit: ANI

"The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, which will be held on January 22, is going to be a historic event. For this, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district," Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar had recently said.

To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale.

"For this, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire Ayodhya district. In some of these CCTV cameras, we are using AI-based technology so that we can maintain a strict vigil on commuters," the DG said.

A glimpse of the garlanded portraits on the walls ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on January 21, 2024.

A glimpse of the garlanded portraits on the walls ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on January 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Police personnel with multi-lingual skills will be deployed in plain clothes at the programme venue.

The senior police official also said the security along the Saryu river has also been increased with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams.

"We are coordinating with other agencies. Checking is going on at the international and inter-state border. Police will use drones for crowd control and for diversion of excess crowd," he said.

