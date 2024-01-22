GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schedule of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya 

About 2,500 musicians are expected to perform on over 100 stages for the crowds of pilgrims, many of whom have walked for days to reach Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram temple.

January 22, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - Ayodhya

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees gather to watch a huge idol of Hindu Lord Ram ahead of the Inauguration of the Ram Mandir Temple in Ayodhya.

Devotees gather to watch a huge idol of Hindu Lord Ram ahead of the Inauguration of the Ram Mandir Temple in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham is being held on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ as per prescribed rituals. 

Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Live Updates

The “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony will begin at 12:20 p.m. and is expected to end by 1 p.m. The Prime Minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. 

The details of the ceremony

10:45 a.m.: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad

10:55 a.m.: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Reserved

12:05-12:55 p.m.: ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals begin

12:55 p.m.: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue

10:45 a.m.: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad

10:55 a.m.: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Reserved

12:05-12:55 p.m.: ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals begin

12:55 p.m.: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue

1 p.m.: Arrival at a public ceremony

1 p.m.- 2 p.m.: PM Modi to attend a public event in Ayodhya

2:10 p.m.: Visit to Kuber Teela. Arrival at a public ceremony

1 p.m.- 2 p.m.: PM Modi to attend a public event in Ayodhya

2:10 p.m.: Visit to Kuber Teela.

The rituals for the consecration ceremony had begun on January 16, 2024 starting from the Saryu River.

The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on January 17, 2024,

(With ANI inputs)

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.