Drug cartel busted in Punjab; 2 held with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg 'ice'

May 04, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Punjab Police on May 4 said it has busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of two persons and seizure of 3 kg heroin and 1 kg methamphetamine from them.

Methamphetamine, also known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth' is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug.

The accused were in touch with some Pakistan smugglers and used to smuggle heroin through drones, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Amritsar Rural Police busts International drug cartel and arrests two drug smugglers with seizure of three Kg Heroin and one Kg Ice [Methamphetamine]," said Mr. Yadav in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with #Pakistani smuggler Dogar Rajput and used drones to smuggle heroin," he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said Mr. Yadav, adding that investigations were underway to establish linkages.