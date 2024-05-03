GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drug peddler arrested near Pollachi

May 03, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police on Friday arrested P. Muruganandam (48), a native of Virudhunagar district, for possessing 1.75 kg of ganja. He was found carrying the contraband during a vehicle check along the Pollachi - Aliyar Road. Muruganandam was remanded in judicial custody. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan called upon the public to pass on information on drug-peddling to the control room at 9498181212 or through WhatsApp at 7708100100.

46 policemen felicitated at crime review meeting

Mr. Badrinarayanan on Friday felicitated three police inspectors, nine sub-inspectors, two special sub-inspectors, 13 head constables, six first grade constables, and 13 constables in appreciation of their roles in nabbing criminals and following up cases that were under trial, leading to convictions. Addressing subordinate officials at the crime review meeting, the SP instructed them to invoke stringent provisions against criminals indulging in drug-peddling and other unlawful activities.

