Surprise inspection carried out at drug stores, attached clinics in Tiruppur

May 03, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

In surprise inspections, officials of the Health, Drug Control and Police departments identified a few pharmacy outlets and clinics at Palladam and Karanampettai in Tiruppur districts that were functioning without conformity with established norms.

Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Kanagarani, Palladam Inspector Kavitha, and Drug Control Officer Ramasamy inspected a medical shop at Palladam and two pharmacy outlets and attached clinics at Karanampettai, and instructed the proprietors to appear before the office of Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services.

A pharmacy outlet and attached clinic in Paruvai Road was sealed, for functioning with outdated registration. The proprietor was instructed to produce the documents on Monday.