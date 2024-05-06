GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leader booked for culpable homicide over farmer's death in Patiala

Rajpura Police book BJP leader for farmer’s death during protest, sparking demands for justice and compensation

May 06, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Rajpura (Patiala)

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Harwinder Singh Harpalpur booked for farmer’s death during protest

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Harwinder Singh Harpalpur booked for farmer’s death during protest | Photo Credit: PTI

Police here have booked Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Harwinder Singh Harpalpur for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of a farmer during a protest against a BJP candidate on May 4.

Sixty-year-old Surinder Pal Singh died after he fell on the ground during the protest against Patiala Lok Sabha seat candidate Preneet Kaur.

According to a complaint lodged by Surinder Pal's nephew Resham Singh, Pal was among a group of farmers who were trying to confront Ms. Kaur to question her during their protest.

But Harpalpur and some other unidentified persons allegedly started pushing them and in the melee, his uncle fell down and his head smashed the floor, Mr. Singh alleged.

Surinder Pal was taken to the Rajpura Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An FIR was lodged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Harpalpur and two unidentified persons.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (SKM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on May 6 demanded Harpalpur's arrest, saying if the police failed to do so they will hold a demonstration outside Preneet Kaur's house in Patiala on May 8.

Farmers are also demanding compensation and a government job for one member of the deceased farmer's family.

During their campaign, BJP candidates and leaders have been facing protests from farmers. As part of the protests, farmers ask questions to BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

Farmers are also protesting at the Shambhu border.

A 55-year-old woman farmer, Balwinder Kaur, died of a cardiac arrest on May 5 at the Shambhu railway station during the farmers' 'rail roko' agitation to press for the release of three farmers who were arrested during the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

