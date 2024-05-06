GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Shiromani Akali Dal narrowing focus to ‘regional identity’

The party continues its ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ (Save Punjab) march

May 06, 2024 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal during a road show ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Mansa, Punjab. File

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal during a road show ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Mansa, Punjab. File | Photo Credit: PTI

With the parliamentary election closing in and electioneering picking up in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is toiling to reclaim lost ground appears to be narrowing its focus down to “regional identity”.

As the party continues its ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ (Save Punjab) march, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling them outsiders and Delhi-based parties that have never let Punjab’s interests prevail.

Addressing gatherings at Dera Bassi and Zirakpur areas in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, Mr. Badal said “Experimenting with Delhi-based parties had cost Punjab dearly with all its core issues including federal autonomy being put on the back burner.”

He added that Punjabis should put their faith in the SAD to ensure the State’s voice reaches Parliament.

Mr. Badal said, “Our experiments have cost us dearly. Earlier the Congress misled you with false promises of a loan waiver, and ₹2,500 per month for unemployed youth but did nothing. Then the AAP went a step further and promised ₹1,000 per month to women besides promising to eradicate drugs within ten days. This promise was also false, and the AAP stands thoroughly exposed as it has bankrupted the State by raising debt of one lakh crore.”

Pointing out that the SAD strongly supports federalism and has been demanding more rights for States, Mr. Badal said, the party is committed to federal autonomy to ensure Punjab’s rights are safeguarded. “Divisive politics propagated by Delhi-based parties that are based on religion and casteism will never succeed in the State. I am confident people will repose faith in their regional party – the SAD and shun Delhi-based parties.”

Related Topics

Chandigarh / Shiromani Akali Dal / state politics / Punjab / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.