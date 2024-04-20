GIFT a SubscriptionGift
54 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route cancelled as farmers squat on tracks in Shambhu for 4th day

They began their protest for the release of arrested farmers on April 17

April 20, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Ambala

PTI
Members of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) block the Shambhu railway tracks as they stage a ‘Rail Roko’ protest demanding the release of farmer leaders arrested by the Haryana police, in Patiala on April 17.

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) block the Shambhu railway tracks as they stage a ‘Rail Roko’ protest demanding the release of farmer leaders arrested by the Haryana police, in Patiala on April 17. | Photo Credit: ANI

A total of 54 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on April 20 as farmers squatted on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala district for the fourth day, officials said.

The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir.

The protest has affected the movement of 380 trains in the last three days, causing inconvenience to passengers, they added.

The farmers have been protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) in Patiala district's Shambhu.

They began their protest for the release of arrested farmers on April 17 by squatting on the tracks on the Ambala-Ludhiana-Amritsar route in Shambhu near the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the protest will continue until the three farmers are released.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

