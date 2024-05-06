GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Muslim quota will be removed if BJP is elected to power in Telangana, reiterates Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the PM had removed Article 370 and triple talaq, and not the existing quotas

May 06, 2024 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the public meeting at GG College ground in Nizamabad on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the public meeting at GG College ground in Nizamabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, on Sunday, reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will remove reservations for Muslims and share it with SC/ST and BCs in Telangana after it comes to power here.

“When I said the same before, the video of my speech was doctored to show as if I spoke about removing quotas. As long Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are there, there is no question of abolishing reservations for marginalised sections,” he asserted at a public meeting in Parade Grounds.

Mr. Shah said the PM had removed Article 370 and triple talaq, and not the existing quotas. He also accused the Congress of making Telangana an “ATM” and said the ‘RR’ tax being collected from businesspersons is being used for election spending.

Therefore, people voted for BJP candidates in Malkajgiri for Parliament and Assembly from the Secunderabad Cantonment in the bypoll, the party will ensure there is no money in the ATMs here, he remarked.

The Congress government’s “appeasement politics” has led to putting obstacles into taking out the Sri Ram Navami procession and not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day. “Will Owaisi allow them to celebrate? But, we have taken a decision to celebrate it officially,” he claimed.

The BJP leader also took potshots at the INDIA alliance questioning the leadership and wondering who the PM candidate is — Sharad Pawar, M.K. Stalin, Mamata Banerjee or Rahul Gandhi. “Unlike Mr. Gandhi who takes a holiday in Bangkok, Mr. Modi has not taken a single day off even during Diwali,” he said.

“A vote for Eatala Rajender contesting from Malkajgiri is a vote for Modi to become PM for the third time. Mr. Modi has a matchless reputation with not a single corruption charge in his 23 cumulative years as CM and PM. If you give us the maximum number of seats, we will make Telangana the No.1 State in the country,” he added.

State unit president G. Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman were present.

