PM Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site, meets injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief C.R. Paatil and State Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reviews the search and rescue operation that are underway after the cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river, in Morbi on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: ANI

Officials briefed the Prime Minister about the rescue operations at the site where at least 140 people were killed on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1 visited the Morbi bridge collapse site and reviewed the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister about the rescue operations at the site where at least 140 people were killed on October 30 when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the people who were involved in the rescue and relief operations of the cable bridge collapse mishap that struck Morbi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Before he arrived at the spot, Mr. Modi conducted an aerial survey of the location.

The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace on one end and Swaminarayan temple on the other.

The Prime Minister arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge structure.

Modi visits the injured

Mr. Modi, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured. Over 100 people are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The Prime Minister had chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on October 31 to review the situation in Morbi. The meeting was attended by Mr. Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials, including from the Home Department of the State and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

(With inputs from ANI)