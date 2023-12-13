HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE updates | Leaders pay tributes to victims of 2001 attack

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume today at 11 A.M.

December 13, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI12_13_2023_000014B)

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI12_13_2023_000014B) | Photo Credit: Kamal Singh

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, through a voice vote. Earlier in the day, the Upper House conducted proceedings with relative calm. 

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 7

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the discussion on supplementary demands for grants. Lok Sabha also passed the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, which reserve 33% seats in the Puducherry and J&K assemblies respectively for women.

Also read | Rajya Sabha passes J&K Bills

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has retracted the three Bills to amend criminal laws and reintroduced fresh drafts.

Follow Live updates here:
  • December 13, 2023 11:09
    Lok Sabha: Members pay tribute to martyrs on 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack in parliament

    Members observe a minute of silence in remembrance of martyrs and personnel on the 20th anniversary of the attack in the parliament complex. Speaker Om Birla said the opportunity must be utilised to strengthen their resolve in fighting against terrorism. 

  • December 13, 2023 11:08
    Zero Hour begins in Rajya Sabha
  • December 13, 2023 11:04
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar remembers the soldiers who were killed in the 2001 attack

    “Their sacrifice will be remembered as we reiterate our commitment to wipe out terrorism,” Mr. Dhankhar says.

    Rajya Sabha MPs observe silence as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the attack.

  • December 13, 2023 11:00
    Parliamentarians pay tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 2001 attack

    On December 13, 2001, terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Indian Parliament and killed five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable and a gardener.

