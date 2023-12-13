December 13, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, through a voice vote. Earlier in the day, the Upper House conducted proceedings with relative calm.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 7

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the discussion on supplementary demands for grants. Lok Sabha also passed the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, which reserve 33% seats in the Puducherry and J&K assemblies respectively for women.

Also read | Rajya Sabha passes J&K Bills

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has retracted the three Bills to amend criminal laws and reintroduced fresh drafts.