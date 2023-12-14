GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE updates | Delhi Police Special Cell registers Parliament security breach case under UAPA

Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023

December 14, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NEW DELHI, 13/12/2023: A view of the new Parliament House building during the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

NEW DELHI, 13/12/2023: A view of the new Parliament House building during the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Opposition MPs have reportedly move adjournment motions in both Houses of Parliament, demanding that a discussion be held on the security breach in the Lok Sabha yesterday. The members have urged that all other businesses of the House be suspended and have demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the matter.

The Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated and meticulously planned allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed, police sources said.

They said that all six had known each other for four years and hatched the plan a few days ago. The accused were in touch with each other through social media platforms and had done a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, the sources said.

Following the security breach, the area around Parliament was turned into a fortress with the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 8 Updates

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to probe the major security breach. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha cleared The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023. In the Lower House, members put forth questions to the telecom, food and public distribution, and rail ministry. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman successfully introduced the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 and Central Goods and Services Act (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023. 

Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. The appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners are also to be discussed.

(With agency inputs)

Follow Live updates here:
  • December 14, 2023 11:10
    Proceedings commence in the lower house with opposition members demanding a discussion on Tuesday’s security breach
  • December 14, 2023 11:03
    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings at 11 a.m., laying of papers underway

    The Rajya Sabha resumes at 11 am, with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presiding. There is mild disturbance in the House, but the House commences its usual business, with the laying of papers, statements, and reports on the table of the House. 

  • December 14, 2023 10:57
    Adjournment notices moved in both Houses, demanding discussion of LS security breach

    Opposition MPs move adjournment motions in both the Houses of Parliament demanding a discussion on the security breach happened in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The MPs have urged in the notices that all other businesses of the House must be suspended and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement on the matter. 

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.