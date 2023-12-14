December 14, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

Opposition MPs have reportedly move adjournment motions in both Houses of Parliament, demanding that a discussion be held on the security breach in the Lok Sabha yesterday. The members have urged that all other businesses of the House be suspended and have demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the matter.

The Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated and meticulously planned allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed, police sources said.

They said that all six had known each other for four years and hatched the plan a few days ago. The accused were in touch with each other through social media platforms and had done a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, the sources said.

Following the security breach, the area around Parliament was turned into a fortress with the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to probe the major security breach.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha cleared The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023. In the Lower House, members put forth questions to the telecom, food and public distribution, and rail ministry. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman successfully introduced the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 and Central Goods and Services Act (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. The appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners are also to be discussed.

(With agency inputs)