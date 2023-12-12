HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 7 LIVE updates | After passage of J-K Bills in Rajya Sabha, more important business lined up in both Houses today

The government is planning to introduce two bills in Parliament on December 12 for reservation of 33% seats for women in the Assemblies of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry

December 12, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on December 11, 2023.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on December 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Rajya Sabha kicked off proceedings with relative calm, with Zero Hour presently underway. 

After the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha, which followed the Supreme Court upholding the revocation of Article 370 from the erstwhile State, the Upper House has more businesses lined for Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as the Parliament reconvenes for the ongoing Winter Session.

Also read | Rajya Sabha passes J&K Bills

Both Houses are scheduled to take up important businesses, as Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Mr. Meghwal will also move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

The government has decided to withdraw the three bills that aim to replace existing criminal laws and introduce them afresh following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel. The three redrafted bills are expected to introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 along with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills.

Follow here for all live updates:
  • December 12, 2023 11:23
    Khalistani terrorists getting emboldened on foreign soil: SS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

    SS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raises the issue of Khalistani terrorisits becoming emboldened, particularly on foreign soil. She highlights that they are threatening to bomb Air India flights and the Parliament. We should bring them back through efforts by Ministry of External Affairs and other officials and ensure that they receive rigorous punishment, she says. 

    Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar says that it is an important issue and that he will discuss with floor leaders so that a voice from the House reaches across the world. 

  • December 12, 2023 11:14
    Matters raised with permission of Chair in RS, starting with issues faced by migrant workers

    AITC MP Samirul Islam raises the issue of migrant workers, particularly in West Bengal. He says that there is no details of such workers and no schemes for their benefit. 

  • December 12, 2023 11:12
    Rule 267 notice disallowed by Chair in RS

    Rule 267 notice submitted by MP Pramod Tewari to suspend business of the House is not admitted by the Chair. 

  • December 12, 2023 11:10
    Laying of papers, statements and reports underway in RS
  • December 12, 2023 11:09
    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings at 11 a.m.

    The Rajya Sabha commences proceedings at 11 am, with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presiding. The Chair extends birthday greetings to members Sharad Pawar and V. Muraleedharan.

  • December 12, 2023 11:06
    Proceedings commence in the Lok Sabha

    Amid members’ briefly sloganeering “Sabrimala, Sabrimala”, the house commences the question hour. They were raising their concerns about the lack of sustainable infrastructure at the Sabrimala Temple in Kerala to manage the massive influx of crowds observed recently. 

  • December 12, 2023 08:48
    More important businesses lined up in both Houses today

    Both Houses are scheduled to take up important businesses on the seventh day of the Winter Session, as Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission. 

    Mr. Meghwal will also move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. - ANI

  • December 12, 2023 08:47
    Govt plans to introduce in Parliament 2 bills for 33% women’s quota in J-K, Puducherry Assemblies

    The government is planning to introduce two bills in Parliament on Tuesday for reservation of 33% seats for women in the assemblies of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, sources said.

    In September, the Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam shall come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken in 2029.

    - PTI

  • December 12, 2023 08:30
    Govt. seeks to withdraw 3 bills on criminal laws, plans to introduce them afresh

    The government has decided to withdraw the three bills that aim to replace existing criminal laws and introduce them afresh following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel.

    The three redrafted bills are expected to introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

    The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 along with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills.

    - PTI

