December 12, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

The Rajya Sabha kicked off proceedings with relative calm, with Zero Hour presently underway.

After the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha, which followed the Supreme Court upholding the revocation of Article 370 from the erstwhile State, the Upper House has more businesses lined for Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as the Parliament reconvenes for the ongoing Winter Session.

Also read | Rajya Sabha passes J&K Bills

Both Houses are scheduled to take up important businesses, as Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Mr. Meghwal will also move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

The government has decided to withdraw the three bills that aim to replace existing criminal laws and introduce them afresh following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel. The three redrafted bills are expected to introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 along with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills.