President, PM pay tributes to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack

December 13, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said the nation will forever be indebted to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament, and asked all to reiterate the pledge to wipe out terrorism.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on December 13, 2001, killing nine people. All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

Also read | Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE updates

"On this day, 22 years ago, the nefarious plan of terrorists to eliminate the top line of political leadership of the country and damage our Temple of Democracy was foiled by the brave security personnel, including the nine who laid down their lives for the motherland," President Murmu said in a post on 'X'.

The nation will forever remain in their debt, she said.

"Their sacrifice will not be allowed to go in vain as we reiterate today our pledge to wipe out terrorism — a threat to humankind everywhere — in all its forms and manifestations," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the security personnel.

He said on X, “Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation’s memory.” Modi was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries at a ceremony in the Parliament House where they paid tributes to them.

Nine peple, including eight security personnel, had died in the attack in which all five Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were killed.