December 15, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

On Thursday, 14 MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien were suspended for the remainder of the winter session for their misconduct in the house as the Opposition continued to demand a discussion on security breach that took place on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, addressing members in the Lower House, asked members to not politicise the issue. However, as Opposition MPs continued to protest, MPs including DMK’s Kanimozhi and Congress’ Manickam Tagore were suspended, five Congress MPs - T.M. Pratapan, Ramya Haridas, S Jothimani, Dean Kuriakosh and Hibi Eden were suspended for the same.

Delhi Police has filed terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against four people arrested after two of them jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters in a major security breach inside Parliament that also led to the suspension of eight Delhi Police personnel.

Police sources said, the key conspirator, Lalit Mohan Jha surrendered himself at the Kartavya Path Police station on Thursday evening where he was arrested and handed over to the Special Cell.

The winter session is expected to continue till December 22, 2023. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill was passed by both the houses last week. Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. The appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners are also to be discussed.

(With agency inputs)