The Finance Bill, 2024 will be brought up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. The Interim Union Budget for 2024–25, which was introduced on February 1, will also be the subject of a general discussion in the Lower House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move that the Bill further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), for its consideration and passage, the List of Business in the House for the day said..

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, while the discussion over the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address is to resume, Union Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move a motion in the Rajya Sabha today to suspend the provisions of rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) for consideration and passing of: the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 by the House.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is to move in the Rajya Sabha today the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 further to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha. During his speech, he said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.

