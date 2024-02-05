Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Finance Minister to present Interim Budget for Jammu and Kashmir

February 05, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

The fourth day of the Budget session of the Parliament will see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Interim Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. She will also be presenting a statement for Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

The third day of the Budget Session on February 2 was off to a stormy start in the Rajya Sabha, while the Lok Sabha took up Question Hour. Later, both Houses discussed the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. Rajya Sabha also debated several private members’ bills before they were withdrawn.

Read live updates here: