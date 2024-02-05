GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Finance Minister to present Interim Budget for Jammu and Kashmir

Finance Minister to present Interim Budget for J&K; PM Modi expected to reply to Motion of Thanks to the President's address

February 05, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the third day of the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on February 2, 2024

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the third day of the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on February 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The fourth day of the Budget session of the Parliament will see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Interim Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. She will also be presenting a statement for Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha. 

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

The third day of the Budget Session on February 2 was off to a stormy start in the Rajya Sabha, while the Lok Sabha took up Question Hour. Later, both Houses discussed the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. Rajya Sabha also debated several private members’ bills before they were withdrawn.

Read live updates here:

  • February 05, 2024 10:42
    Rajya Sabha's agenda for today

    Here is the list of agenda for Lok Sabha today:

    • Papers to be laid on the table of the House.

    • Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels.

    • Hardeep Singh Puri to present a statement on status of implementation of the recommendations on Housing and Urban Affairs on Demands for Grants (2023-24), pertaining to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

    • Question Hour

    • Bhupender Yadav to introduce The Water(Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024.

    • Further discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

    • Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24 to be presented by Union Finance Minister

    • The Interim Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

  • February 05, 2024 10:36
    Lok Sabha's agenda for today

    Here is the list of agenda for Lok Sabha today:

    • Question Hour
    • Papers to be laid on the table of the House
    • Report of Committee on Petitions
    • Report of Standing Committee on External Affairs
    • Prahlad Joshi and Sudip Bandopadhyay to move the motion for the Forty-eighth Report of the Business Advisory Committee

    • The Interim Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

    • Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2023-24 to be presented by the Union Finance Minister

    • Jitendra Singh to present The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024

    • Further discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

