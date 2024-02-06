GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliamentary proceedings | Rajya Sabha passes two bills to modify SC, ST list in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The bills seek to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

February 06, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Arjun Munda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File.

Union Minister Arjun Munda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha on February 6 passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order Amendment Bill, 2024 and Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order Amendment Bill, 2024.

The first Bill adds synonyms for two ST communities to the ST list of Andhra Pradesh. Bondo Porja and Khond Porja are added as synonyms for the Porja tribe, and Konda Savara added as synonym of Savara community.

The second Bill adds four Particularly Tribal Vulnerable Groups to the ST list of the State of Odisha. These tribes have been added as synonyms or sub-tribes of communities that have already been on the ST list. In addition to this, the Bill adds two communities — Muka Dora and synonyms and Konda Reddy and synonyms — to the State’s ST list as new entries.

Two communities of Odisha — Tamadia and Tamudia — which were in the SC list for this long were also shifted to the ST list through this Bill. The Bill also adds more than a dozen synonyms and phonetic variations of existing STs to the State’s ST list

Members across party lines expressed their views on the two legislations, including from the BJP, Congress, TDP, DMK, Trinamool Congress, BJD and AIADMK.

Santanu Sen of the TMC said that “while standing to speak on this bill, it really gives me pain when I recall that the respected President of India who belongs to a tribal community is not invited during the inauguration of this new Parliament building or during the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. This reflects how this government respects the tribal communities at large.”

L. Hanumanthaiah of the Congress sought to know why the government cannot look at the whole Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes list afresh and make it an inclusive list of SCs and STs across the country at a time so that this problem will not be there and every now and then we need not have to amend these bills from time to time.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / Rajya Sabha / tribals / Reservation / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.