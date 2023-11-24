HamberMenu
Live

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Rescue work at Silkyara tunnel delayed as drill machine hits hurdle

The men have been trapped for the past 11 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Uttarakhand Char Dham route collapsed, cutting off its exit

November 24, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NDRF personnel during their mock drill to rescue the trapped workers after a portion of an under construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon collapsed on November 23, 2023.

NDRF personnel during their mock drill to rescue the trapped workers after a portion of an under construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon collapsed on November 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel were delayed for hours on November 23 as the drilling machine ran into an iron lattice girder, a structural element of the tunnel which had been buried in the debris and had to be removed manually. The machine only managed to bore through two more metres of debris by 6 p.m. on November 23, frustrating efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped by the collapse of the tunnel since November 12.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt. Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said on Thursday evening, “I expect that in the next few hours or by tomorrow, we will be successful in this operation.”

Also read: Uttarkashi tunnel rescue delayed as drill machine hits hurdle

He also said that the horizontal drilling to rescue workers may face 3-4 more hurdles and it would not be fair to speculate on the timeline for rescue operations. Mr. Hasnain further said the workers trapped inside are safe, and there is no shortage of light or oxygen. Food, water, clothes and medicines are being supplied to them.

41 ambulances, one each for trapped workers, are in place at the tunnel site, and facilities are in place to airlift workers in serious condition. The men have been trapped for the past 11 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Uttarakhand Char Dham route collapsed, cutting off its exit.

Watch: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | First visuals of trapped workers emerge

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow the live updates here:

  • November 24, 2023 07:31
    Silkyara tunnel being monitored via drone cameras

    The situation at the Silkyara tunnel is being monitored using drone cameras. Associate lead mining engineer Asifmulla said that the drone is of the latest technology and is used for underground mines and tunnels.

    “We have come here from Bengaluru to support the team. The drilling is underway and we all are trying our best to rescue them out of the tunnel,” he added. Meanwhile, for the stranded workers, Khichdi and milk will be sent in the breakfast in cylindrical bottles.

    - ANI

