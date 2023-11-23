Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Rescue operation in final stages

November 23, 2023 07:14 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

Stating that rescue efforts have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, a senior officer said they will reach the 41 trapped workers by Thursday morning.

The workers have been trapped since November 12 when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

Watch: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | First visuals of trapped workers emerge

Ambulances are on standby and a special ward at a local health centre are kept ready.

(With inputs from agencies)

