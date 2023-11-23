HamberMenu
Live

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Rescue operation in final stages

The 41 workers stuck in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara are likely to see sunlight today

November 23, 2023 07:14 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NDRF personnel enter the Silkyara tunnel as the operation to rescue 41 trapped workers intensifies, in Uttarkashi on November 23, 2023

NDRF personnel enter the Silkyara tunnel as the operation to rescue 41 trapped workers intensifies, in Uttarkashi on November 23, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Stating that rescue efforts have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, a senior officer said they will reach the 41 trapped workers by Thursday morning.

The workers have been trapped since November 12 when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

Watch: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | First visuals of trapped workers emerge

Ambulances are on standby and a special ward at a local health centre are kept ready.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow the live updates here:

  • November 23, 2023 07:35
    Central trade unions call for probe into tunnel collapse

    The platform of ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) has expressed its anguish at the failure of the authorities to take responsibility for the Silkyara Tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi. In a joint statement here on Wednesday, the CTUs said accidents at work places expose the weaknesses of laws in regard to work place safety of workers and also bring to light the violations of existing laws.

    Read the full story here.

  • November 23, 2023 07:23
    Visuals of rescue workers entering tunnel
  • November 23, 2023 07:17
    Laying of 12-metre pipeline is still left to rescue trapped workers

    The work of laying a 12-meter pipeline is still left at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi to rescue 41 workers, said Colonel Deepak Patil who is leading the rescue efforts of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

    However, the steel rods in the debris have been removed by the Andaman team through a gas cutter and the obstruction on the way has been eliminated, he said.

    “The front part of the last pipe was damaged; the work of cutting it is going on. We have to join two joints, it will take 6 hours. Currently, only a 44-meter pipeline is being laid officially,” he added.

    -ANI

  • November 23, 2023 07:14
    Rescue operation in final stretch

    “We have inserted pipes 44 meters via horizontal drilling. However, we have found some steel rods in the debris. The machine couldn’t cut those rods. Therefore, NDRF personnel will cut those rods following which we will use the machine again,” said rescue officer Harpal Singh, who is also the Project Head of the under-construction Zoji-la Tunnel project in Kashmir.

    “I have full confidence that steel pieces can be cut within an hour and in the next 5 hours two pipes can be pushed in and the rescue operation could start,” he said late Wednesday night.

    -ANI

