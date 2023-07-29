U.P. govt. asks departments to complete phase I work of ‘Safe City’ project in 3 months

July 29, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued a deadline to various departments to complete the work of the ‘Safe City’ project, phase one, within three months. The project, aimed at ensuring the safety of women, children, the elderly, and the disabled, is being initiated in coordination with 12 departments, including Urban Development, Transport, Women and Child Development, Information and Public Relations, Department of Justice and Education. “The State government has issued a deadline to various departments to complete the work of the first phase of the Safe City project within the stipulated period of three months,” reads a statement.

The Safe City project will be implemented in three phases, which include Gautam Buddha Nagar along with 17 municipal corporations in the first phase, 57 district headquarters municipalities in the second phase, and 143 municipalities in the third phase.

“In the first phase of the project, the work of identifying places for installing government and private closed-circuit television (CCTVs), street lights, and toilets has been completed. On the other hand, the Safe City App is being prepared by the Urban Development Department to help the citizens, which will be included in the Smart City App. In addition, to make travel safe for citizens, the Transport Department is preparing the ‘Nayan App’. Similar to this, the State police are implementing the Savera scheme to ensure the safety of the elderly and to offer them all possible assistance,” added the State government.

Under the Safe City project, beat constables will prepare the data of senior citizens of their areas and visit their homes from time to time to inspect their condition. The constables will extend help and will inform the higher officials in case of any problems.