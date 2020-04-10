Seven cops among 10 home-quarantined in Ludhiana after thief tests positive for COVID-19

Seven Punjab Police personnel and a judge were among the 10 people quarantined at home after an alleged thief tested positive for COVID-19 here, police said on Friday.

A second man caught by police at Focal Point on Monday managed to escape custody.

Residents of the area nabbed the two alleged snatchers and handed them to the police, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Vhaibh Sehgal. They were later produced before a court of judge Monika Singh.

Alarm bells rang because the two men were coughing continuously, prompting the court to order their medical test. During the medical examination, one of them escaped while the other tested positive. The police team that took their statement and conducted the initial investigation went into home quarantine as did the judge. Two civilians are also among the 10 quarantined. Sehgal said a hunt is on for the man who is absconding.

Punjab has 130 COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities.