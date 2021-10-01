Search on for Param Bir Singh, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Dilip Walse-Patil says it ‘will not be a good thing’ if the former Mumbai Police Commissioner had left the country.

Amid speculations that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is being probed by the Maharashtra government in multiple cases of extortion, may have left the country, the State government has said that police are searching for him.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday told reporters that the government was looking for Mr. Singh and it would “not be a good thing if he had left the country”.

“Whether it is a Minister, senior official or Chief Minister, all those who work for the government have to follow certain rules and regulations. They cannot leave the country without notifying the government and must take prior permission,” said Mr. Walse-Patil. He added that no one could bypass these rules.

Mentioning that a look-out notice has been issued against Mr. Singh to appear before the Chandiwal Commission set up to probe charges against him, the Home Minister said, “If he went away, it is not good.”

Mr. Walse-Patil, when asked about the action to be taken against Mr. Singh, said that the State government would discuss it with the Centre. “We are looking for him and once he is found, we will decide,” he said.

A week ago, sources within the State government had discussed the possibility of suspending the former top police official, who after being removed from the post alleged that former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanded ₹100 crore extortion money from hoteliers of the city. He was removed after a car laden with explosives was found near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai. The then crime branch unit API, Sachin Waze, a supposedly close aide of Mr. Singh, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly planting the explosives.