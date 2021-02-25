Mumbai

Vehicle with explosive substance found near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai

Police and private security personnel stand guard outside Antilla, the residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on February 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

A suspicious vehicle with gelatin, an explosive material, was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on the evening of February 25, police said.

The vehicle was found on Carmichael Road near Antilla, Mr. Ambani’s residence, a police official said. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, he said.

It was not an assembled explosive device, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told news channels that the vehicle, a Scorpio, was found some distance away from the multi-storey residence of Mr. Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police is conducting a probe, he said.

