Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes in Dhanbad

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the State over eight days in two phases

February 04, 2024 10:22 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Dhanbad

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Dhanbad on February 4, the third day of his yatra in Jharkhand.

After a night halt in Tundi block of the district on Saturday, the yatra resumed at Govindpur in Dhanbad city on Sunday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, we are in Dhanbad and we will be going to Bokaro." He said that Bokaro is a steel city.

"These are the monuments built by [former Prime Minister] Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. When people say what we did in 70 years... Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bhakra Nangal, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Barauni, Sindri — these are all monuments to India's economic development", Ramesh said.

Jharkhand Congress vice-president Brajendra Prasad Singh said the yatra which started from Govindpur, will pass through Saraidhela, IIT-ISM gate, Randhir Verma Chowk, Shramik Chowk near the railway station and reach Bank More where he will address a public rally.

Thereafter, it will proceed towards Bokaro Steel City. After the launch break in Bokaro, the yatra will again start from Jena More around 2 pm. Gandhi's night halt is scheduled in Ramgarh district on Sunday.

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the State over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

