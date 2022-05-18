Punjab enhances ex-gratia for martyred soldiers to ₹1 crore

Cabinet approves ₹1,500 per acre as incentive to farmers for sowing paddy with DSR technology

Cabinet approves ₹1,500 per acre as incentive to farmers for sowing paddy with DSR technology

In a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presiding, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday enhanced the ex-gratia grant to families of martyred soldiers from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

The Cabinet also approved a 40% increase in rates of cash in lieu of land given to winners of distinguished services awards, which would lead to greater satisfaction for these awardees and motivate others for selfless service to the nation in the future, according to an official statement.

The statement added that the Cabinet had approved ₹1,500 per acre as incentive to farmers for sowing paddy with the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technology. A sum of ₹450 crore has been earmarked to provide an incentive to farmers for the promotion of less water consumption and cost-effective DSR technology.

The Cabinet also approved the s.upersession of the existing nominated Market Committees. The Cabinet agreed to amend Section 12 of the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961 to appoint administrators for implementing government policies expeditiously and more efficiently, and oversee Market Committees for a period of one year or till the nomination of Market Committees, whichever was earlier, the statement said.

At present, under Section 12 of the Act, the Chairman, Vice Chairman and members had been nominated to various Market Committees of the State, it said.