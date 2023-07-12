Nagaland bars displaced persons from Manipur from changing address in Aadhaar card

July 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The authorities of a subdivision in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima district have instructed the common service centre operators not to let the Kuki people displaced from Manipur change their addresses in their Aadhaar cards.

The Kukis, recognised as one of 16 tribes of Nagaland, have a larger population in adjoining Manipur. Many of them left Manipur following the ethnic clashes with the majority Meitei people that began on May 3.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some displaced Kukis from Manipur had approached CSC (common service centre) operators for change of address in their Aadhaar,” P. James Swu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Medziphema, said in a July 11 order.

“Therefore, it is directed to all Aadhaar operator(s) operating under Medziphema Subdivision not to entertain change of address in the Aadhaar documents as it may lead to future complications,” the order read.

Protest in Mizoram

The Zo Reunification Organisation (ZORO), a group advocating the reunification of all Zo people under one administrative unit, organised a demonstration in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Wednesday to protest against the alleged ethnic cleansing of members of its community in Manipur.

Zo comprises the Chin, Kuki, Mizo, and Zomi tribes scattered across Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Assam apart from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The protesters also demanded the creation of a separate administrative unit for the Kuki-Zomi people in Manipur and burnt effigies of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

“We urge the Indian Government to give the Zo ethnic people in Manipur a separate administration. We support and will work towards the unity of Zo ethnic people all over the world, and for them to be under one administration,” ZORO president L. Ramdinliana Renthlei said.

ZORO president R. Sangkawia condemned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur crisis. “The head of the family takes care of the affairs of his children, but it appears the government of India does not care about the Zo people,” he said.