HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t drag us into Manipur conflict, Naga apex body warns

The Nagas are the second-largest ethnic group after the Meiteis followed by the Kuki-Zomi people

July 07, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Awangbow Newmei, Minister for Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management, Manipur and President of Naga People’s Front (NPF) Manipur State Unit along with other Naga MLAs from Manipur addresses a press conference after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Awangbow Newmei, Minister for Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management, Manipur and President of Naga People’s Front (NPF) Manipur State Unit along with other Naga MLAs from Manipur addresses a press conference after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

The United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of 20 Naga tribes, has warned “vested interests” against dragging the Nagas into the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

The Nagas are the second-largest ethnic group in Manipur after the Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley almost at the Centre of the State bordering Myanmar. The Kuki-Zomi people occupy the third spot.

Also Read | Manipur unrest refreshes cold war between Naga extremist groups

The Kukis and Meiteis have been caught in an ethnic conflict since May 3. This has left more than 150 people dead and 60,000 displaced.

In a statement on July 7, the UNC said organisations with vested interests have been trying to drag the Nagas into the conflict with baseless allegations and by harassing Nagas living close to the two warring communities.

“The UNC has been playing a neutral role without taking any side. One should be mindful that nothing can be hidden in this digital era and the perpetrators involved in exacerbating the deeply rooted conflict is advised to come out clean before the damage is done,” the UNC said.

Also Read | Solution to end Manipur unrest must not touch Naga areas: Naga MLAs to Amit Shah

“It is very unfortunate that a few Naga tribes who live in close proximity with both the warring communities at the periphery and foothills have been harassed, mishandled, ill-treated and intimidated to carry out certain tasks involuntarily,” the apex body added.

The UNC has urged the traditional bodies of each Naga tribe to ensure that members of their community are not harmed because of mistaken identity.

The Naga communities that the UNC represents include the Tangkhul, Poumai, Rongmei, Liangmai, Mao, Thangal, Chiru, Moyon, and Zeme.

Related Topics

Manipur / unrest, conflicts and war / national or ethnic minority

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.