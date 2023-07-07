Don’t drag us into Manipur conflict, Naga apex body warns

July 07, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of 20 Naga tribes, has warned “vested interests” against dragging the Nagas into the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

The Nagas are the second-largest ethnic group in Manipur after the Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley almost at the Centre of the State bordering Myanmar. The Kuki-Zomi people occupy the third spot.

The Kukis and Meiteis have been caught in an ethnic conflict since May 3. This has left more than 150 people dead and 60,000 displaced.

In a statement on July 7, the UNC said organisations with vested interests have been trying to drag the Nagas into the conflict with baseless allegations and by harassing Nagas living close to the two warring communities.

“The UNC has been playing a neutral role without taking any side. One should be mindful that nothing can be hidden in this digital era and the perpetrators involved in exacerbating the deeply rooted conflict is advised to come out clean before the damage is done,” the UNC said.

“It is very unfortunate that a few Naga tribes who live in close proximity with both the warring communities at the periphery and foothills have been harassed, mishandled, ill-treated and intimidated to carry out certain tasks involuntarily,” the apex body added.

The UNC has urged the traditional bodies of each Naga tribe to ensure that members of their community are not harmed because of mistaken identity.

The Naga communities that the UNC represents include the Tangkhul, Poumai, Rongmei, Liangmai, Mao, Thangal, Chiru, Moyon, and Zeme.