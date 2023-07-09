HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naga body opposes relief camp in Naga-dominated Manipur district

Semi-permanent relief camps in Ukhrul must not accommodate people displaced from other districts, said the Tangkhul Naga Lonsg

July 09, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A street inhabited by Naga and Meitei community, blocked with bamboo poles to prevent entry of mob, in Imphal, on May 25, 2023.

A street inhabited by Naga and Meitei community, blocked with bamboo poles to prevent entry of mob, in Imphal, on May 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

An influential Naga organisation has opposed the Manipur government’s decision to set up semi-permanent relief camps in Ukhrul district for people displaced by the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis in the State since May 3.

Ukhrul district is dominated by the Tangkhuls, one of 20 Naga communities in Manipur.

ALSO READ
Don’t drag us into Manipur conflict, Naga apex body warns

Quoting a June 9 notification by the State’s Home Department, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) said on July 8 that any semi-permanent relief camp set up and operated in Ukhrul district “must not accommodate the displaced persons from other districts”.

“To ensure permanent peace in Manipur, the government must work out a policy to accommodate the displaced persons in their original place and not scatter them in other places,” the TNL said in a statement. “If any displaced person from another district is found being accommodated in Ukhrul district, the TNL will oppose such moves of the State government and any eventualities that arise, it will be the sole responsibility of the State government,” it added.

ALSO READ
Manipur unrest refreshes cold war between Naga extremist groups

The TNL’s statement follows the United Naga Council – the apex body of all Naga tribes in Manipur – saying that the Nagas should not be dragged into the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the State.

In June, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that 4,000 prefabricated temporary homes would be set up for people displaced during the violence in the State. A government official said that the process of collecting construction materials and setting up the temporary relief camps has started.

Related Topics

Manipur / tribals / Caste violence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.